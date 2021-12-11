Big Boi says that he has "hours and hours and hours" of footage from Outkast's tours from 1998 to 2000 that would make for the greatest documentary about the duo to date. The legendary rapper discussed whether fans will get a look at the videos in a recent interview with Apple Music.

“I just so happened to be in possession of the last Outkast tours from 1998 to 2000, whatever, hours and hours and hours, we had to watch, digitized the footage for a month and a half,” he explained. “We had to sit through there and watch it. I got the greatest Outkast documentary. Never sold, locked in vault. It’s locked in the vault."

He continued: “Me and Dre [André 3000], I told Dre I got it. Because Dre didn’t even know. I mean he knew I captured it because I had the cameraman on the road with us, but I just told him how dope it was.”



Theo Wargo / Getty Images

As for whether it will be made into a documentary anytime soon, Big Boi admitted that the duo plans to "hold it for a minute, but it’s out of here, man.”

“It’s out of here," he continued. "It was to the point where I had, my cameraman was on my tour bus. I got him a room every night or he slept on my sofa. He filmed the whole adventure for over 10 years… it’s times where we’re just free styling in the hotel, he’s playing the piano. My wife had just had my youngest son, I’m walking through the lobby.

“We just go outside with a big thing of Huggies… Yeah, it’s some real special stuff, man. I got an edit, but it’s so much, it has to be like a series almost. You know what I mean? Yeah, man, live performances of songs that only might have done once or twice. And I didn’t even remember that.”

Big Boi's latest album, The Big Sleepover, hit streaming services on Friday.

[Via]