Former OutKast co-MC Big Boi has gotten a divorce from his partner of 20 years, Sherlita Patton. Legal documents obtained by TMZ show that the couple were in court last month and that Big Boi had filed for divorce in April. The filing said that there was "no reasonable hope of reconciliation” between the two and explained that they were already living separately.

Despite Big Boi's actions, real name Antwan Patton, the divorce seems amicable from what the court documents present. Both agreed not to “maltreat, molest, harass, harm or abuse” each other in the process, and the agreement follows a 2016 pre-nuptial agreement where they divided their assets and debts.

Big Boi and Sherlita Patton (née Wise) married in March of 2002 and share two children: 27-year-old daughter Jordan and 21-year-old Cross, who's developing a promising career in football at the University of Oregon. Big Boi also has a 22-year-old son from a previous relationship named Bamboo.





Big Boi and Sherlita on the red carpet of the BET Awards, 2008 - Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sherlita had previously filed for divorce in 2013 with claims that the marriage was "irretrievably broken." Big Boi said they reconciled their differences thanks to the family's shared faith.

Big Boi recently appeared on a Verzuz battle as a special guest, supporting 8Ball, MJG, and UGK alongside Twista, David Banner, and others. Big Boi last made waves online with his episode of "How To Roll" with Sleepy Brown, where he told a wild anecdote about him and André 3000 selling weed. He's also said he's sitting on so much amazing unseen footage from OutKast tours that it would make for "the greatest OutKast documentary."

You can watch the full episode of "How To Roll" below if you missed it.

