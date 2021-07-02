mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Big Boi & Sleepy Brown Tap Killer Mike For "Lowercase (No Cap)"

Erika Marie
July 02, 2021 02:42
How many Outkast references can you catch in Big Boi's bars?


A few Georgia icons decided to get together and spice things up as we enter into July. Last year, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown shared their single "Can't Sleep," and with its arrival came news that the longtime collaborators would be working on a joint album. The Dungeon Family duo has been creating hits for decades while being instrumental in helping the ATL become the hitmaking city that it is, and they've returned with "Lowercase (no cap)" along with a look from activist-rapper Killer Mike.

Sleepy Brown holds down a haunting hook as Big Boi and Killer Mike showcase just why they're hailed as two of the most respected emcees in the game. The Outkast icon makes several references to his famed duo, cleverly intermingling new bars with familiar lyrics from their catalog. Stream "Lowercase (no cap)" and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

I be designated P-I-M-P and you's a peon
Canary yellow in the pinky ring now kiss it
Keep it so exquisite bro official ho we on a mission

