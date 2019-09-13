mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Big Boi & Sleepy Brown Return With "Intentions" Featuring CeeLo Green

Erika Marie
September 13, 2019 03:47
Big Boi & Sleepy Brown Feat. CeeLo Green

A new one from Atlanta's finest.


Longtime friends and collaborators Big Boi and Sleepy Brown know how to join forces to create magic on a track. If you throw CeeLo Green into the mix, then you have a retro-inspired vibe that is a blend of hip hop, disco, pop, and funk. Just days ago, it was announced that Big Boi and Sleepy Brown were linking up to become a music super-duo called the Big Sleepover, a declaration that was solidified with this latest single, "Intentions."

Last month, the Outkast rapper and the Organized Noize singer were featured on Mike Epps's groovy single "We Goin' Out," and even then fans could tell that these two had something brewing in the studio. It will be intriguing to see what they come up when and if they decide to drop a full-length project. It's also interesting that this single is released just a day after Big Boi's status in the rap game was the talk of social media, so check out 'Intentions" and share what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Got me chasing waterfalls
Some n*ggas do anything for the draws
Nah, pause, not me
Gotta be the right her, the one you wife up

Big Boi
