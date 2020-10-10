mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Big Boi & Sleepy Brown Enlist Killer Mike For "We The Ones" Remix

Aron A.
October 10, 2020 12:03
67 Views
00
0
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

We The Ones (Remix)
Big Boi & Sleepy Brown Feat. Killer Mike & Big Rube

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Killer Mike joins Big Boi and Sleepy Brown for the remix of "We The Ones."


Big Boi and Sleepy Brown have been heating things up this year for their forthcoming project, The Big Sleepover which fans have the lead been longing for. The pair have released several singles in the lead up to its release including, "We The Ones." They've returned with a brand new remix including Killer Mike and Big Rube that provides a sense of hope during these bleak times. The genre-blending styles of Organized Rhyme is evident with hip-hop, funk, and soul finding a middle ground as Big Boi, Killer Mike, and Sleepy Brown detail the fight against injustice and oppression. 

The song initially appeared on Organized Rhymes' 2017 LP and was recently used for the new compilation Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy. 

"In a time of so much despair we wanted to give the people a little light to live to,” Big Boi said about the remix in a statement.

Peep the record below.

Quotable Lyrics
First he was tried, then he was convicted
After he was sentenced, found conviction through religion
Reformed, Robert told me, "We should only pray to Allah"
Told me I should humble myself, take my Shahada

Big Boi
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  67
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Big Boi Sleepy Brown Killer Mike Big Rube
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Big Boi & Sleepy Brown Enlist Killer Mike For "We The Ones" Remix
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject