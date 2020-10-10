Big Boi & Sleepy Brown Enlist Killer Mike For "We The Ones" Remix

Big Boi and Sleepy Brown have been heating things up this year for their forthcoming project, The Big Sleepover which fans have the lead been longing for. The pair have released several singles in the lead up to its release including, "We The Ones." They've returned with a brand new remix including Killer Mike and Big Rube that provides a sense of hope during these bleak times. The genre-blending styles of Organized Rhyme is evident with hip-hop, funk, and soul finding a middle ground as Big Boi, Killer Mike, and Sleepy Brown detail the fight against injustice and oppression.

The song initially appeared on Organized Rhymes' 2017 LP and was recently used for the new compilation Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy.

"In a time of so much despair we wanted to give the people a little light to live to,” Big Boi said about the remix in a statement.

Peep the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

First he was tried, then he was convicted

After he was sentenced, found conviction through religion

Reformed, Robert told me, "We should only pray to Allah"

Told me I should humble myself, take my Shahada

