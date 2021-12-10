mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Big Boi & Sleepy Brown Bring The Funk On "Big Sleepover"

Joshua Robinson
December 10, 2021 11:46
Big Sleepover
Big Boi & Sleepy Brown

Big Boi and Sleepy Brown's "Big Sleepover" is an enthralling Dungeon Family Affair, with features from Killer Mike, Cee-Lo Green, Big Rube, and more.


According to Big Boi, only "Lord Jesus knows" if OutKast will ever reunite to release a new album, and while the mere thought of more music from the legendary Atlanta Hip-Hop duo is undeniably euphoric, for now, there's still plenty of music from Big Boi to hold us over. After being teased for well over a full year, Daddy Fat Sax's highly anticipated collab album with Sleepy Brown is finally here.

Titled Big Sleepover, the 15-track album plays back like a light Dungeon Family reunion, as artists such Killer Mike, Cee-Lo Green, and Big Rube all make appearances on the record. Sonically, it's a blend of infectious Southern funk and hard-hitting rap records, and anyone who has been following Big Boi's never-ending progression as a solo artist will undoubtedly appreciate the new project.

Give Big Boi and Sleepy Brown's Big Sleepover a listen below, and let us know in the comments if you think it lives up to the hype. Also, revisit HNHH's recent interview with Big Boi here.

Tracklist:

1. Baby Patton Da Da
2. The Big Sleep is Over (feat. Kay-I)
3. Lower Case (no cap) (feat. Killer Mike)
4. Animalz
5. Can't Sleep
6. Baller
7. Intentions
8. In U
9. Sucka Free
10. Recreation
11. All You See
12. We The Ones (feat. Killer Mike & Big Rube) [Organized Noize Remix] 
13. Do Ya Best
14. Return of the Dope Boi (feat. Killer Mike)
15. Doin' It (feat. Sleepy Brown)

Big Boi & Sleepy Brown Kay-I Killer Mike Cee-Lo Green Big Rube Organized Noize Backbone
