Big Boi & André 3000 Made Their Fans Feel Like Family On "Elevators"

The renowned Atlanta duo consisting of Big Boi & André 3000 has plenty of classics, and it just so happens that today, one of them is celebrating its anniversary. On August 27, 1996, OutKast released its sophomore studio album ATLiens, and 25 years later, it remains one of their most acclaimed efforts.

In honor of ATLiens' landmark anniversary, Big Boi and Three Stacks have released a deluxe edition of the record and even released a new commemorative music video for "Two Dope Boyz (In A Cadillac)." Whether you are able to purchase OutKast's special limited edition vinyl or not, there's nothing stopping you from revisiting the duo's classic sophomore album.



Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images

With fan-favorite tracks like "Wheelz Of Steel," "2 Dope Boyz," "ATLiens," and "13th Floor/Growing Old" housed within ATLiens' original fifteen tracks, it's hard to pick one out from the bunch that stands above the others, but you can't go wrong with the album's lead single, "Elevators (Me & You)."

Give OutKast's iconic track a listen below, and let us know in the comments which track from ATLiens is your favorite one, 25 years later.

Quotable Lyrics

Check it, a-one-two, a-one

"Two dope niggas in the Cadillac," they call us

Went from "Player's Ball" to ballers

Putting the South up on the map was like Little Rock to banging

Niggas say "motherfuck that playin'", they payin', we stayin', layin' vocals

Locales done made it with them big boys up in this industry