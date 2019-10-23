LaVar Ball's Big Baller Brand has been on the way out for months now, ever since it was revealed that Big Baller Brand co-founder Alan Foster stole $1.5 million from Lonzo Ball. Since then, Lonzo has covered up his Big Baller Brand tattoo, and he and his younger brother, LaMelo, have ditched their BBB signature sneakers.

The latest sign that the Big Baller Brand might finally be dead - their official website has been compromised. In fact, if you go to the BBB site you'll be redirected to Alan Foster's homepage.

This is just the latest vengeful act from Foster, who recently accused LaVar of embezzling $2.5 million from the Big Baller Brand to finance his luxurious lifestyle. Foster also alleges that he loaned the Ball family more than $130,000 dollars to cover Lonzo's living expenses during his time at UCLA.

"During Lonzo's first semester at UCLA, he complained to LaVar and Alan that his dorm room had poor air conditioning and he hated UCLA's meal plan," the suit alleges, per ESPN. "Lonzo and LaVar asked Alan if he would rent an apartment or condominium for Lonzo, pay for Lonzo's personal trainer ... including furnishings and laptops. Plus, pay for Lonzo's food bills."

Additionally, Foster claims that Lonzo is still dealing with a secret ankle injury that won't go away until he goes through with surgery.