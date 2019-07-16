LaVar Ball's Big Baller Brand is essentially in the grave, but there's still some BBB merch to be had on the cheap if you're looking to grab some apparel before it's officially extinct. And this time it won't cost you an arm and a leg.

As seen in the tweet embedded below, the Big Baller Brand clearance sale was in full swing at a local volleyball tournament.

BBB-branded tees that were once priced at $50 are now being sold for just $5, while a bundle including a shirt, hoodie, sneakers and pair of socks is listed for $100. Remember, Lonzo Ball's ZO2 sneakers infamously retailed for $495 when they first launched.

Back in May, not long after Big Baller Brand co-founder Alan Foster reportedly stole more than $1.5 million from Lonzo, LaVar reportedly signed public relations firm EAG Sports Management with the hope of relaunching his beloved brand.

However, it's clear the damage has already been done, as Big Baller Brand received a failing grade from the Better Business Bureau, the website has been pulled down, and his son's seemed to have all jumped ship.