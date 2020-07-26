Big Baby Scumbag Returns To The Dial-Up Days On "www.flexedupshawty.com"

There's a ton of babies to come out of the rap game in recent years. Perhaps just as many as there are Dolls. However, Big Baby Scumbag is truly a character in his own right. His raps are fueled by aggressive delivery that cuts through some of the equally ludicrous bars he pens. This week, the rapper returned with another project titled, www.flexedupshawty.com. Laced up with 13 tracks in total, the rapper enlists a slew of collaborators to bring the project to life such as CadyCutThroat, Sledgren, Micheal Christmas, meltycanon, and more.

Big Baby Scumbag's latest project marks his second project of the year. www.flexedupshawty.com is the official follow-up to Big Baby Scumbag's Big Baby Earnhardt that he dropped earlier this year.

Check out his new project below.