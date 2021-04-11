Big Baby Scumbag Drops "HustleMania"

There are few rappers in the game who have the type of presence as Big Baby Scumbag. He's not a household name by any means but he carries himself like he is.

On Friday, the rapper released his latest body of work HustleMania which coincided with WWE's Wrestlemania 37. The rapper offers a 13 song project that's filled with abrasive energy and undeniable charisma over grandiose trap production. Though he handles the majority of the project on his own, he does enlist Rizzo Rizzo for assistance on track 10, "Big Belts."

HustleMania also marks Big Baby Scumbag's first project of 2021 following the release of three projects over the course of 2020 including flexedupshawty.com, Big Baby Earnhardt, and Juvenile Hall (ChopNotSlop Remix).

Check out the latest project from Big Baby Scumbag below.