mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Big Baby Scumbag Drops "HustleMania"

Aron A.
April 11, 2021 13:28
79 Views
00
0
CoverCover

HustleMania
Big Baby Scumbag

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Big Baby Scumbag dropped off his new project in time for Wrestlemania.


There are few rappers in the game who have the type of presence as Big Baby Scumbag. He's not a household name by any means but he carries himself like he is. 

On Friday, the rapper released his latest body of work HustleMania which coincided with WWE's Wrestlemania 37. The rapper offers a 13 song project that's filled with abrasive energy and undeniable charisma over grandiose trap production. Though he handles the majority of the project on his own, he does enlist Rizzo Rizzo for assistance on track 10, "Big Belts."

HustleMania also marks Big Baby Scumbag's first project of 2021 following the release of three projects over the course of 2020 including flexedupshawty.com, Big Baby Earnhardt, and Juvenile Hall (ChopNotSlop Remix).

Check out the latest project from Big Baby Scumbag below. 

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Big Baby Scumbag Drops "HustleMania"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject