Media outlets were trying to snag the president into making some sort of statement regarding Bill Cosby's release, but the White House's press secretary Jen Psaki wasn't having it. On Thursday (July 1), the White House held a briefing where Psaki, as usual, took questions from reporters. This week, Bill Cosby was released from prison after his sexual assault conviction was overturned on a technicality. People have debated Cosby's guilt or innocence throughout several social media platformers, and reporters wanted to know what President Biden thinks of the ruling.

“The president has long been an advocate for fighting against violence against women, for ensuring that we are raising the voices and the stories of people who have been survivors of sexual assault," said Psaki.



William Thomas Cain / Stringer / Getty Images

"That’s something he has done throughout his career and will continue to do,” she continued, adding that Biden was instrumental in writing the Violence Against Women Act in 1994. “But I don’t have a specific comment on that announcement today." However, she did suggest that the president may make a statement regarding Cosby's case at a later time.

That answer wasn't good enough for some, so Psaki was once again questioned about Biden's opinion, especially considering Cosby was freed not because he was declared innocent but because prosecutors didn't honor an agreement to not pursue charges. A reporter wanted to know "what message" that sends to "women in the 'MeToo' era" who decide to come forward with their stories.

Psaki stated that Biden has “advocated for elevating the voices and stories of women who are survivors of sexual assault, sexual abuse, and certainly knows that’s a difficult journey for many of them.” Adding, “He believes that these women are courageous, they’re brave, and he wants it to be an environment, wants us to live in a country where they, where women, will feel comfortable moving forward and telling their story."

Following his release, Cosby shared a statement where he maintained his innocence and thanked his supporters for standing by him through his trial and incarceration.

