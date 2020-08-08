Tentative Democratic nominee Joe Biden just can’t seem to get it right. In his most recent unsavory comments, the Presidential hopeful falsely suggested in an interview with NPR taped Tuesday that African American communities in the country were not as diverse as the nation’s Latino communities.

"What you all know but most people don't know, unlike the African American community with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community, with incredibly different attitudes about different things," he told NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro.

"You go to Florida, you find a very different attitude about immigration in certain places than when you do when you're in Arizona," he continued. "So it's a very different — a very diverse community."

Biden instantly received pushback from people who called his comments ignorant and misinformed, and the former Vice President took to Twitter to clarify his remarks but did not apologize outright, claiming that he did not mean to suggest the Black community was monolithic.

“Earlier today, I made some comments about diversity in the African American and Latino communities that I want to clarify,” he wrote. “In no way did I mean to suggest the African American community is a monolith—not by identity, not on issues, not at all.” A senior advisor to the Biden campaign also told reporters that Biden was, "referring to diversity of attitudes among Latinos."

President and Republican nominee Donald Trump weighed in on the controversy, tweeting and deleting “Sleepy Joe Biden just lost the Black Vote. This statement is a disaster from which their is no recovery!” He then added that Biden was “no longer worthy of the Black Vote.”

Biden also drew criticism from Black voters back in May during an interview with Charlamagne on The Breakfast Club where he flatly stated that Black people considering voting for Trump, “ain’t black.”

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

