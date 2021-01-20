Trump has left the building, and brought his offsprings with him. The 45th president of the United States will go down as among the worst to lead the nation, even if you just focus on the past two weeks of his tenure in office. But it's officially over. Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States with Vice President Kamala Harris making history as the first woman, and the first person of South Asian and Black descent to be elected into national office.

Of course, people have been ecstatic over the news, especially with Trump's exit. Just before leaving, Trump pardoned a list of a hundred or so people that included Lil Wayne and Kodak Black. If at any point he won points within the hip-hop community, it was probably at that very moment. Too bad for him, it came hours before he actually left office.

But the inauguration went down as yet another historical moment in American history, especially after the tension-ridden four years endured. Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez both hit the stage for performances with the former leading the Star-Spangled Banner. Twitter, of course, was filled with all sorts of reactions to the inauguration. Check some of them below.