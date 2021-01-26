The push to get Harriet Tubman's portrait on America's $20 bill has been reignited. In his first days in office, President Joe Biden has been working diligently at reversing many orders put in place by Donald Trump as well as issues that were dismissed by the previous administration. For years, there has been a call to remove Andrew Jackson's face from the $20 bill as denouncers have rejected featuring the slave-owning seventh President of the United States.



Chip Somodevilla / Staff / Getty Images

Throughout Trump's reign, the issue of the "Tubman Twenty" was sidelined, but according to reports, the effort has gained new steam following Biden and Harris's inaugurations. Earlier today (January 25), Biden press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the cause would move forward. “It is important that our .... money reflect the history and diversity of our country and Harriet Tubman’s image gracing the new $20 note would certainly reflect that,” Psaki said. “We are exploring ways to speed up that effort.”

One day prior to exiting office, Trump filed an order for a garden of American heroes to be constructed with over 200 statues, including one of Harriet Tubman. It's said that the garden is unlikely to be constructed. Psaki added that a timeline of when America can expect it's $20 will be shared once the Treasury Department completes the design.

[via]