Black Ink Crew: Chicago star Charmaine Walker got the best birthday surprise ever from her husband, Nick "Neek" Bey: a tattoo of her late mother on his back. This past season, BIC fans watched as Charmaine coped with the loss of her mother, Glenda, who made several appearances on the show over the years.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

When Charmaine announced that she and Neek were expecting their first child together back in December, she mentioned that her mother knew about the pregnancy before she passed in October, and was thrilled that her "baby [was] having a baby." Now, Glenda's memory is forever immortalized on Neek's skin, as Charmaine revealed on Instagram that her hubby got a portrait for her late mother tattooed on his back.

"Tat my mom on you so I know it’s real," Charmaine wrote on a video unveiling her man's tattoo. "Best birthday present ! @neekbey got a tattoo of my mom. This is unreal!" The ink was done by Charmaine's friend and former star of Black Ink Crew: Chicago, Kat Tat. The tattoo artist also shared the same video on her Instagram account, followed by an up close shot of Mama Glenda in ink form. "Thank you @neekbey for giving me this honor of tattooing Mama Glenda on you, she will forever be missed!!" Kat wrote. "Such a sweet gesture for @charmainej_tv on her birthday! I love you both always."

Charmaine and Glenda were very close, and the reality star has been very open about how difficult it has been since her mother passed away. However, she continues to look back on her time with her mother fondly, especially as she prepares to welcome new life into the world. On Christmas Day, Charmaine shared a heartwarming post about Glenda, featuring side-by-side photos of herself pregnant now and her mother pregnant with her 30 years prior.

"Exactly 30 years ago today my mother was pregnant with me!" Charmaine wrote. "Missing her so much and so grateful for my life with her and the life inside of me. Hard to really sit and think about but for the most part I feel her spirit today. Love you mom and merry Christmas to everyone."