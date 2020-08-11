What would you do if you continued to receive messages from so-called psychics saying that your time on earth was coming to an end? Apparently, that's precisely what Black Ink Crew Chicago's Ryan Henry has been facing, and the 9Mag owner and reality star shared his experience on Instagram. "I've has 3 psychics reach out to me to tell me about me dying soon," he wrote. "I still have sh*t to do."

Then, Ryan reposted his own tweet that reads, "Hey hey hey, God Got Me! I just spoke on things that come your way daily in any form... I’m from Chicago this is normal... stay covered and aware.. God says these weapons would not PROSPER... not that they wouldn’t Form." In the caption, Ryan Henry added that he doesn't accept the dark prophecies spoken over him.

"👏🏽hey! Don’t put that sh*t on me!" the tattoo artist penned. "I ain’t going nowhere easy! I’m extremely Blessed, I know my God very well and He reminds me overwhelmingly when that bad tries to creep in.. we got things to do! #Mashallah 🙏🏽." His fans were quick to respond about the alleged evils of psychics, but no matter where the messages came from, Ryan Henry made it clear his mission isn't complete just yet. Check out his post below.