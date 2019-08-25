Bibi Bourelly Is Back On "Wet"

After toiling in the background, singer-songwriter Bibi Bourelly has returned to properly assume her place at the forefront, dropping off her newest "Wet" single.

Teaming up with fellow Haitian producer SAK PASE, the Berlin-born hyphenate firmly asserts herself as a star in her own right. On "Wet, "money is on the brain as Bourelly declares, "I wish it rained guap/I'd dance in the rain/And cop me a foreign."

The new single is set to appear on her forthcoming debut studio album, which will arrive into catalog adorned by three previous EPs with the last one being 2017's Boy (In Studio). Until the new project touches down, get familiar with "Wet."

Quotable Lyrics

I said fuck you, Daddy, fuck you

I'm leavin' this small town

To go and get my bread up

Daddy fuck you, but I love you

But I'm out, bro

Figured I'd give you a head's up