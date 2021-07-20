BIA's new hit single with Nicki Minaj, "Whole Lotta Money (Remix)" has officially cracked the top 20 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. The new track hit streaming services on July 9th.

"My Biggest flex is I don’t have to," she wrote on Instagram, Monday. "#WHOLELOTTAMONEYREMIX. THANK U FOR STREAMING."

Minaj announced that she'd be appearing on the remix during an Instagram Live session, earlier this month, and surprised fans by inviting BIA into the stream.

"The lines felt fresh to me. It felt fresh for hip-hop," Minaj said at the time, regarding BIA's lyricism. "Blessings on the future of your career. Thank you for being a genuine sweetheart."

The original track blew up on TikTok in 2020, amassing over 275,000 streams.

BIA was raised just outside of Boston, Massachusetts, and briefly attended college before dropping out to pursue music full-time. She is of Puerto Rican and Italian-American descent and spoke about her ethnicity on Twitter, earlier this week.

"Very aware of my roots guys," she in response to a fan who said she's not Black. "My grandparents were born in PR and migrated to NY. Puerto Rican’s come in many different colors and race is different from ethnicity OF COURSE we have tiano, African, and Latin blood. Very proud to be Afrolatina and Italian."