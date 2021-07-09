BIA Taps Nicki Minaj For "Whole Lotta Money (Remix)"

She said she had a big surprise for her fans and Nicki Minaj delivered. On Thursday (July 8), Nicki returned to her Instagram Live with some special guests, one being BIA. The pair announced that Nicki would be appearing on the remix to BIA's "Whole Lotta Money" hit and during the chat, BIA even fielded questions to Nicki for an impromptu Q&A session.

There was a point when Nicki called out Drake who she said was texting her while watching the Live. Apparently, Drizzy was letting his YMCMB collaborator know that he thought BIA looked good and Nicki playfully shut it down. Meanwhile, Nicki adds two verses to BIA's viral track and the Barbz are eating it up. Stream "Whole Lotta Money (Remix)" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

In a twin-seater, you Tamera?

What’s Tia?

My p*ssy pretty, I f*ck 'em like porn stars

Ain’t playing basketball, but my b*tches is all-stars

That Richie on my wrist 'cause I'm richer than most broads

Yo Nick, this b*tch is trippin' let's send 'em a postcard (Haha, brr)