It has been a wild week for Dreamville and the hype has only intensified. The collective hasn't missed a beat since its inception and last weekend, thousands of fans rallied in North Carolina for the Dreamville Festival. Attendees boasted about the slew of performances all over social media, but it looks like Bia is kicking things up a notch with a new announcement.

Yesterday (April 5), the "Whole Lotta Money" hitmaker shared a photo that showed she has a new single on the horizon, but she didn't let her fans know who her collaborator was. Today, she returned to reveal that J. Cole would be lending his talents to her upcoming release, "London."

Bia has yet to give fans a sample of what to expect, but a look from Cole World isn't something that every artist can brag about. However, Bia has been making waves herself with hits like "Best on Earth" where she assisted Russ on his single, and "Whole Lotta Money" which went wild online. The viral sensation earned itself new life when Nicki Minaj hopped on the remix.

Meanwhile, "London" with J. Cole is all set to arrive this Friday, so we'll make sure to keep you plugged in once it's released. If you're interested, the song is already available for pre-order. Are you excited to hear this one? Check out the promo below.

