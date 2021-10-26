mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

BIA Samples Kelis' "Milkshake" In New Video "CAN'T TOUCH THIS"

Alex Zidel
October 26, 2021 12:14
BIA via YouTubeBIA via YouTube
BIA via YouTube

BIA releases the music video for her new Kelis-sampling song "CAN'T TOUCH THIS."


BIA is having the hottest year of her career, coming through with her viral hit "WHOLE LOTTA MONEY" and a subsequent remix from Nicki Minaj. Last week, she dropped the deluxe edition of her project FOR CERTAIN, and on Tuesday, she released the music video for "CAN'T TOUCH THIS."

It seems that all of the main women in rap are on a sampling spree right now, from City Girls to Saweetie to Latto to BIA. Coming through with the video for her new single "CAN'T TOUCH THIS," which samples Kelis' 2003 monster hit "Milkshake," BIA continues to rise up the ranks of the rap game. 

The song was produced by London Jae, DJ Pharoah, and IROCC, and the video was directed by BenMarc. 

BIA is presently opening up for Don Toliver on his Life Of A DON tour, and she's also set to perform at Rolling Loud this weekend in New York. Check out her new music video below.

Quotable Lyrics:

No stylist, I don't do repeats
I got money, bitch, I'm knee-deep
All hunnids, drippin' in CC
Might pop that pussy like FreakNik
No mileage, boy, you can't touch this
No bodies, boy, you ain't fuck shit
I'm on islands, whippin' them Porsches
Run shit, and your n***a endorse it

