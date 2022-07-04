BIA reflected on collaborating with J. Cole for her new single, "London," while walking the red carpet at the 2022 BET Awards, last month. Speaking with HipHopDX, she admitted that she "lost it" when she heard his verse.

“I lost it because, Cole, really every single bar is so crazy. Crazier than the last one,” she told the outlet. “First of all, who rhymes that good? In an accent? I thought I was going to be the only one doing the accent, but he did the accent. So, he killed it. It was such an honor to have him on the song.”



Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

"London" was released back in April and peaked at number 62 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song is her first release since her second EP, For Certain, dropped in December 2020. The project featured collaborations with Lil Jon, Doe Boy, and 42 Dugg. A deluxe version of the tape added the "Whole Lotta Money (Remix)" featuring Nicki Minaj.

On Saturday, Cole brought out BIA at the 2022 Wireless Festival where they performed their popular collaboration.

“LONDON I LOVE U AND UR ENERGY THANK U SO MUCH,” BIA tweeted afterward. “I cried a lil when I got off stage yesterday bc sometimes this shit is really unbelievable. How far we came, how hard we worked. All the blood sweat and tears. Y’all have no idea how grateful I am for your love and support.”

Check out "London" below.

[Via]