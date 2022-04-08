BIA Recruits J. Cole For "London"

Bia takes things to the other side of the pond with the help of J. Cole. The rapper has been a fan favorite with her viral hits and recently announced that the leader of Dreamville would be assisting on her new single this New Music Friday (April 8): "London." The visual shows the pair taking things up a notch by visiting the British city as they flex the finer things in life.

The tri-state area artist shared her excitement about the release of "London" on Twitter by pointing out a few accomplishments that not many of her peers can boast about. "Bro I went to the actual studio, and got in the actual booth and rapper with RUSS, NICKI, and COLE!!!" she wrote. "That's f*ckin legend I'm shook with myself honestly."

The self-praise is deserved. Check out the visual for Bia and J. Cole's "London" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Throw on my trousers, look at my bricks

These are my tennis, look at my shoes (Look at my shoes)

Chrome Heart socks in sandals

Mans outside in Crocs in shambles (Damn)