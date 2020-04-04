Bia Drops Off Boastful Banger "Cover Girl'

"Best on Earth" took off after Russ and Bia's hit received a co-sign from Rihanna, making the song a fan favorite. Bia returned on Friday (April 3) with another banger titled "Cover Girl" where the confident artist boasts about all the things she has that everyone else envies. The track was reportedly produced by Aziz the Shake & Lil Rich and is sure to be on quarantine playlists in the days to come.

Fans may not be able to go and party to "Cover Girl" outside of their homes, but that doesn't mean that a challenge hasn't been issued. Bia took to Instagram to share her "Cover Girl Challenge" where she asked fans to show off their best photoshoot ready looks. "From the room to the runway! 😂 me and @jaketheshooter w the #quarantine vibes #COVERGIRLCHALLENGE GIVE ME LOOKS 😍🔥🔥🔥," she wrote. "#STAYHOME #WITHME @youtubemusic." Check out Bia's "Cover Girl" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Whip's German, the coins I earned them

B*tches baby daddies, I'm still curvin' (Next)

Hundred thousand car, just to send the doors in (Skrr)

Made him quit the drink 'cause it was fuckin' up his organs (Uh)

N*ggas act like Future but they say they want a Lauren

The irony, huh

Quit tryin' me (Huh)