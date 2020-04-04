mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bia Drops Off Boastful Banger "Cover Girl'

Erika Marie
April 03, 2020 22:00
141 Views
22
2
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

Cover Girl
Bia

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
58% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Bia is back with a new single and a photoshoot ready social media challenge as she shares "Cover Girl."


"Best on Earth" took off after Russ and Bia's hit received a co-sign from Rihanna, making the song a fan favorite. Bia returned on Friday (April 3) with another banger titled "Cover Girl" where the confident artist boasts about all the things she has that everyone else envies. The track was reportedly produced by Aziz the Shake & Lil Rich and is sure to be on quarantine playlists in the days to come.

Fans may not be able to go and party to "Cover Girl" outside of their homes, but that doesn't mean that a challenge hasn't been issued. Bia took to Instagram to share her "Cover Girl Challenge" where she asked fans to show off their best photoshoot ready looks. "From the room to the runway! 😂 me and @jaketheshooter w the #quarantine vibes #COVERGIRLCHALLENGE GIVE ME LOOKS 😍🔥🔥🔥," she wrote. "#STAYHOME #WITHME @youtubemusic." Check out Bia's "Cover Girl" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Whip's German, the coins I earned them
B*tches baby daddies, I'm still curvin' (Next)
Hundred thousand car, just to send the doors in (Skrr)
Made him quit the drink 'cause it was fuckin' up his organs (Uh)
N*ggas act like Future but they say they want a Lauren
The irony, huh
Quit tryin' me (Huh)

Bia
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  2
  2
  141
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Bia
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Bia Drops Off Boastful Banger "Cover Girl'
22
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject