Bia & Lil Durk Team Up On New Single "SAME HANDS"

BIA and Lil Durk might have not been the collaboration you expected but it's a necessary vibe for the weekend. BIA enlisted the Chicago drill legend for his latest offering, "SAME HANDS." Bubbly trap production back them as BIA kicks things off reflecting on her numerous talents. "Crushin' up the drugs with the same hands that I fix to pray with," she sings on the hook. Detailing relationship woes, BIA reflects on unfaithfulness and her exes as lessons learned. Meanwhile, Durk continues his hot streak as a feature artist, detailing the type of toxic relationship you'd expect from Future.

Durk's proven his versatility over the years but 2020 seems to be a year where he's been able to showcase this fully. "SAME HANDS" leans far more pops with a twist of trap but following his recent appearance on Drake's, "Laugh Now Cry Later," he could be aiming towards pop stardom. But don't expect him to abandon the trenches. The Voice.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't trust her, I just stay with her

I put rocks in your crib, that's the only I stayed with her

I don't even go on dates with her

I ain't know she liked eatin' them hoes, yeah she don't date n***as

