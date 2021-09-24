Bia & G Herbo Boss Up On "Besito"

This is has been Bia's time to shine as her "Whole Lotta Money (Remix)" has taken over airwaves. She caught mainstream attention after her feature on Russ's "Best On Earth" became a fan favorite, including Rihanna who couldn't get enough of the collaboration. After Nicki Minaj jumped on the remix to "Whole Lotta Money," the track catapulted to new heights, and now Bia is back with her latest single that she hopes will have the same effect on fans.

On Friday (September 24), Bia shared "Besito," a song that hosts a feature from G Herbo. Listeners will find that Bia sticks to her familiar laidback tempo that fans have grown to love while Herbo drops off-beat bars to accompany Bia's bilingual lyrics. We'll let you determine if these two have the next big hit on their hands, so stream "Besito" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

He know I'm that b*tch in here ahora

He call me abusadora, ayy

Papi, tú lo sabe' que lo vengo al cheque (Que lo vengo al cheque)

These n*ggas is cappin', they should wear a sombrero (Ayy)

I will share my man before I share my dinero (Oh)

Muerta on my money, money on my cabello