Nicki Minaj's fanbase is like a social media security detail. Not only do they feel the need to protect their leader, but they also do not tolerate any slander against Nicki and will defend the rapper even if defamation isn't in play. This fun fact slipped Bhad Bhabie's mind when she went on Instagram Live recently and was voicing her frustrations about the general public's lack of understanding about the music industry.

"Y'all just don't understand how this industry works," Bhad Bhabie, real name Danielle Bregoli, said emphatically. "It's so sad. It's so upsetting because people put a lot of work into getting things done and then y'all hear, 'Oh, she didn't write that hook? Oh, well f*ck her.' What? Y'all know most of the biggest...Drake, Nicki. All them people get sh*t written for them, too. Wayne. Like, all types of people get sh*t written. Whether they actually gonna use it or not, sh*t still gets written. Even sometimes in sessions artists will talk to they friends [to get advice]. That's how sh*t gets done. Sometimes it's a team effort."

One tiny mention of Nicki's name unleashed the superfans who came for Bregoli with a vengeance. They bombarded Bregoli with interviews where Nicki stated she, and only she, wrote all of her rhymes. On a later Live, Bregoli addressed their backlash. "I forgot that Nicki's fandom, majority of them are brainwashed and braindead and just so in love with her that they believe anything she says. Whatever. Not once did I ever say that Nicki doesn't write all of her music or that Cardi doesn't write all of her music or that City Girls or Lil Wayne or any of them people that I brought up earlier...What I said was hooks are given to them [and] verses are given to them sometimes."

It seems as if Nicki's fans are on high alert following the tongue-lashing Akademiks gave the rapper recently, but is Bregoli wrong? Check out more clips from Bregoli's Live and another video of Nicki stating she's the only person who pens her raps, below.