The last time Bhad Bhabie met up with Woah Vicky, she got the hands. After visiting her rumoured boyfriend Lil Gotit in an Atlanta studio, Victoria pulled up on the teenager and laid her out, pouncing the star and being crowned the winner of their pathetic little catfight. After several records were broken by Logan Paul and KSI's celebrity boxing bout this weekend, other stars are weighing their options to get to the bag. Could you imagine if the Chris Brown-Soulja Boy fight actually went down? Or maybe Kodak Black and Southside? Eminem and MGK? The possibilities are endless! It looks like the realest option we'll be getting though is none other than Bhad Bhabie against her arch-nemesis, Woah Vicky.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Oh, brother... While there is no doubt that this fight would break records because of the size of Bhabie's fanbase, we can't imagine that many people actually want to watch these two duke it out another time. When they caught up in the studio, the result was horrendous. In an actual boxing ring, the fight may end up being worth a watch but still, we doubt this will seriously come about.

After a fan suggested that Bhad Bhabie and Woah Vicky follow up on the success of the Logan Paul and KSI fight, Bhabie laid down her requirements for accepting the duel. "1 million and I'll fight that horse toothed hoe in the ring," said the rapper. Clearly, there is still no love lost between them both.

Do you think this fight is worth a million dollar bag?