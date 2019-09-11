Whenever Bhad Bhabie manages to find her name in the news, it's usually not for anything good. The teenage rapper, who made her claim to fame via a viral appearance on Dr. Phil, has an extremely loyal fanbase that will always back her up. She's got some catchy songs to her credit and knows how to stir up controversy. The young woman also has quite an impeccable business acumen, partnering with the right companies to help launch a successful make-up line and a mobile game. This week, the recording artist took some time to send shots at another woman, warning her that's she's not ready to beef with her just yet.



It's unclear who the video is directed at but looking at the comments, a few surprise names have taken offense. Namely, Coi Leray, who was recently linked to Trippie Redd. "She look like a man," said Bhabie in the video. "And she built like one too. Tell that bitch to get some titties on her chest before she speak on my name. Don't talk to me with your lil boy body."

In the caption, Bhad Bhabie made it clear that this was just a general announcement but some people think the message found its intended target. Coi Leray chimed in in the comments with her own shade, firing off shots about her appearance. "You fat," she wrote. "My titties little, send a meal plan bitch."

