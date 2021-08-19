Once she turned 18, Bhad Bhabie switched things up. She launched an OnlyFans where she claims she has made enough money to retire if she wanted to, and she's been sharing more risqué photos of herself as she steps into legal adulthood. Bhad Bhabie, real name Danielle Bregoli, has been navigating her career for years, so she doesn't understand why Airbnb won't allow her to book a rental.

The teen viral star took to her Instagram Story to give a post-and-delete rant about her experience with the app.



Gregg DeGuire / Stringer / Getty Images

"F*ck @airbnb y'all are weird asf not renting to me Bc I'm 18 FYI I've never thrown a party in my life believe it or not," she wrote. "Y'all will b hearing from my lawyer b*tches." She added, "Why am I able to sign up then ??? and before y'all trolls get into a tizzy I use it for travel." TMZ reportedly reached out to Airbnb for a statement and they clarified that they were targeting Bregoli, but their policy has strict rules.

For people who are under 25 and would like to rent certain properties, they need to have "three positives reviews" or they can't "book entire home listings." They can, however, book private rooms or find hotel deals. Bregoli's representative responded by saying, “She feels it’s blatant age discrimination. She pointed out that her manager who is twice her age is way more likely to be throwing a party at an Airbnb than she is."

[via]