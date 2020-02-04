Celebrities often make big bucks for their appearances, but they have to pay close attention or they won't see that they're being scammed. It's true that famous figures can make tens of thousands of dollars, maybe into the hundreds depending on the level of celebrity, for speaking engagements, as party hosts, or to show up at nightclubs for a few hours.

However, there has been an influx of attempted wire fraud scams lately, and according to TMZ, Danielle Bregoli, also known as Bhad Bhabie, has become the latest target. The 16-year-old, smart-mouthed artist is a viral sensation with 17 million Instagram followers. She may not be everyone's cup of tea, but when it comes to bringing in cash, Bregoli is a money-maker.

TMZ reports that Bregoli was approached by an alleged Chinese billionaire businessman who wanted the teenager to speak at a charity event conference in Hong Kong. There were immediate warning signs with the request, including the apparent need for Bregoli to cash a $450K cashier's check before wiring Peter Woo Philanthropies back $300K. The billionaire claimed that aside from the strange money exchange, Bregoli would have "private air travel, luxury accommodations, and a $10,000 wardrobe budget."

In true Bhad Bhabie fashion, the teen rapper "wired $0.01 with this memo, 'SUCK MY D***. LOVE, BHAD BHABIE.'" TMZ states that other recent near-miss victims include Dog the Bounty Hunter, Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kim Zolciak, Kim Kardashian's best friend Jonathan Cheban, and Baywatch actresses Donna D'Errico and Krista Allen.