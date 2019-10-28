There are some things that people should just not attempt. Twerking when you know you've got no skills is one of those things. Also, twerking when you're literally 16-years-old is another one but that's beyond me at this point. Bhad Bhabie impacted the social media landscape years ago when she first broke out as a meme on the Dr. Phil show. Since then, she's established a pretty solid fanbase, rapping about her life and forming a strong online presence to promote her growing businesses. She's been building a close bond with Atlanta rapper Lil Gotit and, as they seem to be getting close, she's been getting more and more comfortable showing herself off on the 'Gram. This weekend, she posted a video of herself twerking when she realized that she probably shouldn't be doing that for her millions of followers online.



Not yet of legal age, Bhad Bhabie is out here attracting all kinds of the wrong attention to herself, sharing a new video bouncing her body to "Memo" by Young Thug. Wearing activewear in the car, somebody was clearly filming her getting her groove on, but who was the person getting the show? She captioned the video by blasting herself, writing that she has "#noass" but then, she clapped back at her haters by noting that tons of grown men are trying to get with her, which is some creepy ish.

"But alllllll ya favorite rappers in my dms hoeeeeeeee," wrote Bhabie in the comments. Thankfully, she didn't expose anybody by tagging them but we already know Lil Gotit and NBA YoungBoy are on her list... Unless she's talking about, like Matt Ox, that's a problem.