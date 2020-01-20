Just last week, Bhad Bhabie claimed that she was leaving Instagram. She gave a "Y'all Won" speech about how the constant criticism she faces on social media for cultural appropriation has been damaging to her mental and how she needed a break from it all. "Congrats mission complete!" she wrote. "Y'all made the lil 16 year old completely loose it! Social media has not only made me but also is every reason I can't sleep at night. Imagine being called a racist white c*nt every second of they day... I show off a tattoo they say I'm tryna b black... I defend my self then boom I'm labelled as a racist. There's no winning as a celebrity on this app everything I do will b considered wrong."

She did refrain from using the app for a few days, but returned yesterday to advertise the music she was bumping the car (Lil Durk's "Prada You"), as she usually does. The viral sensation also said during her rant last week that she would be disabling comments on her posts, but she didn't follow through on that resolution either. Comments are pouring in on her latest post, which shows her, dressed in a groutfit, taking selfies of her booty. In the caption, she declares herself to be "the only case worth catching", so it seems all the haters haven't diminished her confidence too much.