Bhad Bhabie is seemingly letting some of the hate by others get to her since the 16-year-old hopped on Instagram to share a lengthy statement on the matter. The words shared by the "Gucci Flip Flops" rapper details how she believes that people hate her because of the colour of her skin. "Ya'll will promote half these female rappers that dead ass suck ya'll only fuck with most of them cuz they pretty or you like they "style," she wrote.

"I promise you these bitches anit on that but when it comes to me a bitch that can really rap ya'll don't wanna fuck with me cuz how I came up and bc I'm white."



Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

In the Instagram post below, Bhad hopped in the comment section to clarify exactly what she meant, since people took the post as shade to Cardi B and City Girls. "No cardi b and city girls shade I’m talking about girls that are still kind of under ground Yung Miami jt and cardi already proved they on that," Bhad commented.

Bhad did show love to Asian Brat, Megan Thee Stallion and a handful of other acts for supporting her, but looks like she's no getting some love she thinks she deserves - What do you guys think?