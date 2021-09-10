For an 18-year-old, Bhad Bhabie certainly has a lot on her plate. Not only is the rapper gearing up for the release of her new single, “Miss Understood” later this month, but she also recently introduced her independent record label, Bhad Music.

In an interview with Variety, Bhabie, also known as Danielle Bregoli, revealed that Kanye West played a major role in her decision to pursue independence within her career.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

“Kanye brought a lot of attention last year to artists owning their masters. I feel lucky to be 18 and now I get to own mine going forward. I have my own platform to get my music out to my fans.”

Bregoli, who first rose to fame after her stint on Dr. Phil, had previously been working with Atlantic Records, but she told Variety that she felt limited in her contract with them.

“Signing a deal when you aren’t established, artists don’t really understand that labels get to approve you doing features and have basically total control on when and if your music comes out.”

The “Do It Like Me” singer continued, “Not to mention they keep like 80% of all the money that comes in. It’s pretty fucked up. … I’m finally ready to put out music I want on my own terms.”

Bregoli then went on to say that she intends to use her label primarily for her own music, but she’s open to the possibility of signing other artists.

“I have a platform to help launch them and I want them to be able to own their masters as well.”

What are your thoughts on more and more artists creating their own record labels? Let us know in the comments.

[Via]