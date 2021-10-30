mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bhad Bhabie Returns With Hard-Hitting Track "Bi Polar"

Alexander Cole
October 30, 2021 13:09
Image via Bhad Bhabie

Bi Polar
Bhad Bhabie

Bhad Bhabie raps braggadocios bars on "Bi Polar."


Bhad Bhabie has been going viral as of late thanks to her feature on the track "22" by Lil Candy Paint. The song is a massive success on TikTok right now, and with all of the trends going around, the artist has decided to follow up her success with a brand new solo track called "Bi Polar."

Whenever Bhad Bhabie drops a new track, you can typically expect it to feature some hard-hitting production as well as braggadocios lyrics. With this effort, that is exactly what she delivers thanks to some bars about her haters and the things that she does to set them off. The skeletal production creates a haunting atmosphere, and overall, it is a solid effort from the viral star.

Quotable Lyrics:

Plenty bitches wanna see my head chopped off
Play it cool,âplentyâbitchesâget they headsâknocked off
Started fromâthe bottom but I still made boss
Did this shit without 'em and I still made off

Bhad Bhabie
