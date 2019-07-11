Whether you like her or not, the money moves Bhad Bhabie has made over the years have been quite impressive. From her $900K cosmetic endorsement deal to having the first ever augmented reality Billboard in Los Angeles, as well as pulling in bank with her SnapChat reality series, the 16-year-old rapper's pretty successful and she's isn't afraid to talk about it.

Bhad (born Danielle Bregoli) has now pulled in yet another impressive deal with Pulse Music Group, a subsidiary of BMI, since TMZ reports that the "Bestie" rapper has inked a $1 million songwriting and co-publishing deal. The deal essentially means that Bhad can collect licensing fees from artists and then distribute them as royalties. Apparently, she'll get $350K upfront followed by two installments of $325K down the road. The publication also details how she'll get around 70-percent of her future music streams, record sales, and licensing streams.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Pulse Music Group works with some of the biggest names in the game such as Ty Dolla $ign, GoldLink, James Blake, Rich The Kid, YBN Cordae and more. Having Bhad join the rosters is a good look for the company and for the 16-year-old.

