Earlier this year, Bhad Bhabie was rapping a few of her songs during a live performance when a fan snapped a photo and zoomed in on her hand tattoo before noticing that NBA YoungBoy's first name was written. The two are rumored to have been in a relationship, which neither of them has confirmed, but Bhabie denied that his name was permanently inked on her skin. In the comments to a post on The Shade Room, she replied to fans that the tat actually says "Kentucky." Well, it turns out that she was capping the whole time because she seemingly just got the piece touched up and it definitely does not say "Kentucky."



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

In a new addition to her Instagram story, Bhad Bhabie showed off her ink, which very clearly writes "Kentrell." YoungBoy Never Broke Again's legal name is Kentrell Gauden and given their muddy history, many believe that she got the tat for him. It wouldn't entirely be surprising either because there seems to be a posse of women running around Baton Rouge and the rest of the country with NBA YoungBoy tatted on them.

Bhad Bhabie has been in the news this week because of comments she made about Nicki Minaj, being forced to clarify her intentions in a follow-up post after the Barbs attacked her. What do you think of her NBA YoungBoy tattoo?