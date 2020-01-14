People have been going against Bhad Bhabie for her entire career. The 16-year-old social-media-star-turned-rapper has faced countless accusations of racism, cultural appropriation, and more. She claims that she's just being herself but, for some reason, people aren't quite buying that. How could the teenage girl raised in Boynton Beach, Florida speak with such an accent? Why does she wear her hair in braids? Why is she trying to be a rapper? Everything she does is critiqued to the highest degree and she's finally had enough of the public scrutiny. Although social media made her into the celebrity she is today, she's officially logging off for a little while, explaining why in a lengthy text post.



"Due to my mental health I will b taking a small break from this app I hate to say it but y'all won," wrote Bhad Bhabie, quoting Offset's famous declaration after he faced cheating allegations over a year ago. "Congrats mission complete! y'all made the lil 16 year old completely loose it! Social media has not only made me but also is every reason I can't sleep at night. Imagine being called a racist white c*nt every second of they day... I show off a tattoo they say I'm tryna b black... I defend my self then boom I'm labelled as a racist. There's no winning as a celebrity on this app everything I do will b considered wrong."

Bhad Bhabie noted that, while she will not be logging on for a few days, she will disable all comments on her page when she returns. Will you miss her on social media?