Bhad Bhabie Lays Into Haters On "Lotta Dem"

Given her unique origin story and meteroic rise to viral stardom, Bhad Bhabie will likely cause discussion for the duration of her career. Yet the young rapper has been doing her best to shed any labels that might have otherwise shadowed her, and for the most part, her artistic development is progressing quite nicely. Today marks her first drop in a minute, bringing forth a two-for-one special including both the YBN Nahmir assisted "Spaz," and the solitary "Lotta Dem." The latter finds her taking to a lively percussive beat, expressing smug satisfaction of the "mad" ones left in her wake - by her roundup, there's a lotta names corralled in her pen.

Lyrically, expect braggadocio and devil-may-care swagger delivered with a solid flow and enough charisma to make you think this just might work out. Of course, she may never win the hearts of the Lord Jamar types, but YouTube comments seem to indicate a loyal and rather vocal fanbase that'll line her pockets as long as the shows keep coming. With a rational head on her shoulders and a team void of serpents, perhaps the Bhabie will be alright.

Quotable Lyrics

My shit hittin' like the NFL

Tinted 9/11 so I don't see 12

Stay with the K so I don't take L's