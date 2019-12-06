The nature of Bhad Bhabie's relationship with YoungBoy Never Broke Again is confusing, to say the least. The two rappers aren't normally seen in the same spots but, for some reason, Danielle Bregoli shocked the world by getting a tattoo of YB's legal name on her hand. The ink has since been covered up but it looks as though her admiration for the street rapper from Baton Rouge remains. Having her name wrapped up in malicious headlines about her box braids this week, the 16-year-old star is back on her NBA YoungBoy grind, posting a random photo of the rapper and quoting his poor grammar in the caption.



Cooper Neill/Getty Images

"For to win you take a lose but it all plays out in the end," wrote Bhad Bhabie, reminding a fan that the words come directly from Kentrell. The teenager has been critiqued for spending too much time with rappers that are much older than her. Once, she was even pictured in bed with NBA YoungBoy, starting off a series of rumors and leading them to potentially tone down their shenanigans. After her tattoo and the countless posts dedicated to him, it's clear that there's something going on.

What do you think these two have going on? Are they just friends?