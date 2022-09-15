Bhad Bhabie's been in her fair share of controversies and scrutinized behavior, but she keeps finding ways to flex regardless. Last April, she backed up claims that she's made over $50 million on OnlyFans, and today she celebrates her invitation to speak at Oxford University, one of the most prestigious academic institutions in the world.

The "Gucci Flip Flops" star is expected to speak to students form the Oxford Union, a top-tier debate society in academia. Its President said that it "would be an honor to welcome [Bhad Bhabie] to continue this fine tradition." This fine tradition at Oxford union has one heck of a guest list: U.S. presidents Nixon, Carter, Reagan, and Clinton; world leaders like Queen Elizabeth II, Mother Teresa, and the Dalai Lama; as well as massive pop culture stars like Shakira and Billy Joel. On the hip-hop side, you may remember that Kanye West gave an impassioned speech to Oxford students back in 2015.





With so many impactful names in Oxford's repertoire, some may be amused by the "Cash me outside, how 'bout that?" girl from Dr. Phil being on the same level. But don't get it twisted: the 19-year-old has flipped her vitality into a lucrative rap career with millions of plays, brand partnerships, and her aforementioned OnlyFans success. She's also been sure to dedicate herself to philanthropic endeavors and give back to the community. Last month, she worked with the Educapital Foundation to create a $1.7 million scholarship, helping 1,000 students enroll in tech and trade schools.

Bhad Bhabie is set to speak at Oxford University in November. Whether she talks about her struggles as a teenage media star or reaching her weight goal remains to be seen.

