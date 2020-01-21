It's no secret that the relationship between Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli, also known by her artist moniker Bhad Bhabie, and her father Ira Peskowitz has been quite turbulent over the years. In the past, she's taken shots at her father on records and even took legal action to cut ties with her estranged father. And now, after footage surfaced on the internet of Bregoli's mother, Barbara Ann Bregoli, allegedly getting into a physical altercation with the "Gucci Flip Flops" rapper, Bregoli's father is publicly stating his disapproval of how his daughter is being raised.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

After finding out her father was speaking about the relationship between herself and her mother, Bregoli quickly utilized her platform to speak out about her personal relationship with her estranged father in an Instagram post to which she captioned:

"I want a restraining order against this man This is my biological father but is also the same man who walked out on my mother when I was three months old for some stripper that he met in Canada then got married to her March 27 of 2004 the day after my first birthday which he wasn’t EVEN THERE FOR. He never wanted to see me the one time the court was making him see me he decided to “cancel”. This man did not want a damn thing to do with me until I got famous. Not to mention also signed his rights away in exchange of 20k. This man makes a big deal out of everything I can’t even post a video as a joke without this man making it seem more than it is. All he wants is spot light when he really needs mental help! This man is mentally ill. Wasn’t only cheating on my momma with strippers but men too #seekhelp."

She later took to her Instagram Live to voice her frustrations with her father angrily declaring, "You ain't did a godd*mn, motherf*cking thing for me my whole life." She later continued, "As my mother got breast cancer, she stopped working to take care of me. What the f*ck was you doing?"

Ira Peskowitz supposedly left Danielle and her mother while she was an infant and have maintained a minimal relationship since then. However, that hasn't stopped Bergoli from successfully living the life she wants to lead. Check out the heavy clip of Bhad Bhabie going in her father via her Instagram Live in the video provided below.