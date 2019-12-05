Bhad Bhabie is back in the headlines ever since the 16-year-old changed up her look and got box braids. Right away the "Hi Bich" rapper was accused of cultural appropriation and clapped back to Black women who were shading her in her comment section. "Guess the f*ck what. y'all hair anit meant to be straight but y'all glue whole wigs on to your heads and sew Brazilian/Indian/Peruvian hair which is anything like your natural hair texture at all and I don't say a god damn thing neither do the other cultures that you get the hair from," she said.



The whole ordeal has made Bhad question this whole fame thing and she posted a note to her Instagram story claiming she wants to ditch Hollywood and head back to Florida. Clearly she's still getting dragged for her hair choice since she's sent out yet another video going off about the ordeal and how people are twisting her words. The clip sees Bhad getting real heated and making it clear that her clap back statements were not meant for the whole "Black community" just the Black women who have words for her hair choice.

"IM NOT SPEAKING ON THIS SHIT NO MORE I SAID WTF I SAID AND THATS PERIOD I DONT GIVE A FUCK HOW YALL FEEL ABOUT ME BUT ONE THING YALL NOT GONNA DO IS TWIST MY WORDS AND CALL ME A RACIST SEE THATS WHERE YOU GOT ME FUCKED UP," she wrote alongside the video.

Watch in full below.