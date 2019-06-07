Sixteen-year-old rapper Bhad Bhabie recently had a health scare that required her to make a trip to the emergency room. Bhad Bhabie, real name Danielle Bregoli, was at the Fort Lauderdale airport when she boarded a flight headed to Los Angeles. However, before the plane was able to take off, Bregoli began to complain that she was experiencing painful stomach cramps. They were reportedly so uncomfortable that she deboarded and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Bregoli had been experiencing the pains for some time, but it was reported that tests by doctors didn't show that anything was wrong with her. The rapper was told to rest and take it easy as she recovers, but the news of her illness sparked all sorts of rumors. People began to spread gossip that the teen star was pregnant which prompted her to clear up the rumors on social media.



Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Bregoli shared a photo on her Instagram Story of a laughing cat emoji with text that read, "lol I'm not pregnant wtf where y'all come up with this s**t." Earlier this week her management updated PEOPLE with her recovery progress by saying that she was "stable." There's no doubt that the "cash me outside" teen will be fully recovered in no time.