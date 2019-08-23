All 16-year-old Bhad Bhabie wanted to do was show off her NBA YoungBoy tattoo to her 17 million Instagram followers without the criticism. Back in May, rumors hit the streets that Bhad Bhabie, real name Danielle Bregoli, got herself some new ink on the side of her hand. Photos surfaced that showed what looked like the name Kentrell, a moniker that just happens to be her good friend NBA YoungBoy's first name.

However, at the time Bregoli attempted to kill the gossip by stating that her tattoo said "Kentucky," not "Kentrell," an explanation that nearly no one truly believed. Now, months later, the teen showed off the same tattoo with a new sense of pride on her Instagram Live. Immediately, she was judged for the permanent signature as fans couldn't believe she would get the 19-year-old rapper's name tattooed on her body. There were also accusations that Bregoli was some sort of side piece because NBA YoungBoy is in a relationship.

Taking to Instagram Live once again, Bregoli wanted to clarify that she didn't get NBA YoungBoy's named inked on her because they are in a relationship, yet, she didn't feel the need to offer up an explanation for the tattoo, either. "I need y'all to mind your business and understand that my tattoos have meanings to me," she said. "No one's saying I'm with him. No one's saying no type of sh*t like that. That tattoo has been there for a while now. I just decided to get it redone. That's all it is. It's so crazy."

"All I see on the internet, people talk and talk about sh*t y'all don't know about" she added. "This is my body. These are my tattoos. I do my own sh*t for my own reasons. Y'all do not know what goes on with me and him. Y'all don't know behind the scenes. So, please, stop telling me how he has a girlfriend. I did not get this tattoo to be with him or because I'm with him. C'mon. Stop. Seriously, stop the bullsh*t. Stop. Y'all sound crazy out y'all f*cking mind."