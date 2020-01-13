Bhad Bhabie often shares videos of herself rapping along to her favorite songs and they are often songs by NBA YoungBoy. If you were to search her name on our website, you could track the timeline of Bhad Bhabie's obsession with the Louisiana rapper. The two appeared to be dating at one point, but after they went their separate ways, Bhad Bhabie continued to publicly stan YoungBoy.

However, it seems she has now shifted allegiance to another rapper: Roddy Ricch. Roddy is one of the hottest young artists at the moment, as he is responsible for one of the hottest songs at the moment, "The Box". "The Box" has been climbing up the charts and is wrestling with Justin Bieber's "Yummy" this week for the top spot on Billboard's Hot 100. Bhad Bhabie isn't bumping "The Box", though - at least not in her latest upload. She posted a video on Instagram of her rapping along to "Big Stepper", another track off Roddy's major label debut, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial. "Roddy my favorite Artist," the viral sensation declared in her caption. While "Big Stepper" isn't buzzing as much as "The Box" right now, it's no deep cut. Roddy released the song as a single back in October.

In other important Bhad Bhabie news, she recently debuted a huge new tattoo on her leg.