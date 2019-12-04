Bhad Bhabie is beyond over it. On Wednesday, following the backlash she received for wearing box braids and her subsequent response to the criticism, Bhad Bhabie felt the need to clarify what she meant by her comments about "black females." In an Instagram story, she wrote, “I didn't call Black women bald headed either that was in a whole different comment that was made about all the ppl who also had something to say about me there was multiple other races too even some white women were accusing me. And no I do not personally feel offended if Black women wears a straight wig. And I never even said that idk were tf y'all get some of this sh*t from like why would I b bothered by the way another girl decided to wear THEIR hair that sh*t aint got nothing to do with me as long as she feels she looks good. Who tf cares it's just f*cking hair but that twisting ppls words sh*t [ain't] gonna work with me imma always make sure you know exactly what the f*ck I mean when I say something."

Following this rant, the 16-year-old declared in a separate IG story that she's done being famous and is permanently moving back to Florida."I’mma keep it real, I’m not fit for this fame..." she wrote. "I’m too real nobody can handle the truth and if being attacked for something I’mma tell the the damn truth about it and y’all can’t handle that. I’m back in Florida with my family living my best life. I could give two f*cks about this fame sh*t. I’mma stay in Florida and live my real life fuck this Hollywood fame sh*t.” While it's very unlikely that she will stick to this supposed relocation to Florida and abandonment of her music career, it seems like, for now, Bhad Bhabie has made up her mind.