Every single day, there are millions of people who visit parlors and leave with tattoos that they will regret a few years down the line. People who decide to get themselves permanently etched with skin art like to think that their choice will be something they look upon fondly for the remainder of their lives, but the truth is things don't always work out that way. One person who was happy to share her cover-up art on Instagram is 16-year-old rapper Bhad Bhabie, real name Danielle Bregoli, who gave fans a peek at her new ink.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Earlier this year, Bregoli was seen with a red tattoo on the side of her hand. News circulated that the tattoo was of the name "Kentrell," the first name of NBA YoungBoy. Bregoli denied the reports and instead stated that the tattoo read "Kentucky," but by August, she came clean and defended getting the rapper's name tattooed.

"Y'all do not know what goes on with me and him," she said at the time. "Y'all don't know behind the scenes. So, please, stop telling me how he has a girlfriend. I did not get this tattoo to be with him or because I'm with him." It looks like whatever connection that gave her the urge to get YoungBoy's name inked on her body has dissipated because she recently showed off a bold black butterfly tattoo in its place. There's still a bit of the red that can still be seen underneath, but the 16-year-old is out here doing whatever she pleases and it certainly isn't her first time in a tattoo artist's chair. Check out the cover-up below.